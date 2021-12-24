Onus on Andhra Pradesh to supply water to Chennai: Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Irrigation officials on Thursday, December 23, 2021, made it very clear that it was Andhra Pradesh that has to supply drinking water to Chennai from Kandaleru. At a virtual meeting conducted by the KRMB, AP officials wanted water from Srisailam released to Chennai.

As against the 8 tmcft to be supplied to Chennai between July and October this year, only 5.080 tmcft reached the Tamil Nadu capital. For the balance quantity, AP wants water released from Srisailam.

However, TS officials said that AP has drawn more than its quota of water from Srisailam and hence it was its responsibility to deliver the balance quantity to Chennai.