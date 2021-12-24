Please intervene, save weavers: Telangana minister KT Rama Rao takes jibe at PM for hiking textile GST

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reminding Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the appeal he had made to the people of the country to be 'Vocal For Handmade,' to strengthen the efforts towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat on the National Handlooms Day, Minister for Handlooms and Textiles K Taraka Rama Rao has tweeted against the Centre raising the GST on handlooms from 5 per cent to 12 per cent.

Hon’ble @narendramodi Ji, on the national handloom day you had talked of strengthening #Vocal4Handmade



Contrary to the idea, your Govt has enhanced GST on Handlooms & Textiles from 5 to 12% which will be a death knell for the industry



Request you to intervene & save weavers pic.twitter.com/fOvT7YiLLM — KTR (@KTRTRS) December 24, 2021

"Contrary to the idea, your Govt has enhanced GST on Handlooms and Textiles from 5 to 12 % which will be a death knell for the industry," he has tweeted on Friday, addressing the prime minister.

He has requested the prime minister to intervene and save the weaver by rolling back on the Centre's decision.