Respect Telugus in India and abroad, says CJI 

HYDERABAD: Disclosing that despite attempts by competitors, both global and local, to create hurdles in the way of Covaxin’s market entry, to the point of filing complaints with World Health Organisation not to officially recognise the efficacy of the vaccine, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Thursday praised the perseverance of Dr Krishna M Ella and Suchitra M Ella of Bharat Biotech that ensured that their decades of hard work paid off.

Addressing the Dr Ramineni Foundation USA’s ‘Puraskaarams-2020 and 2021’, an award function recognising the contribution of people in the fields of arts, science and humanities, the CJI said that the couple faced unforeseen hardships after returning to India from the US, to the point that they contemplated leaving the country. “However, they defied all odds to make India proud and brought out the vaccine which has been found to be effective even against the new variants of coronavirus,” the CJI said.

Observing that a Telugu person was not recognising the importance of fellow Telugus, he said that the time has come to not only respect fellow Telugus, but also recognise the greatness of Telugu people across the world. Asserting that respecting mothers, mother tongue and motherland is our duty, the CJI said there was a need to protect the Telugu language, culture and traditions, so that they could be passed on to the future generations.

Cherishing the greatness of Dr Ayyanna Chowdary Ramineni -- who left for the USA in the 1950s to pursue a career in academia -- for raising his children with the religious, moral and cultural values of the motherland, Justice Ramana appreciated Dr Ramineni’s sons and daughter for continuing the tradition of recognising the selfless efforts of eminent Indians, even after the demise of their father.

Visishta Puraskaram for 2021 was conferred on Krishna M Ella along with Suchitra M Ella. Dr GR Chintala, Chairman, NABARD, received the Visishta Puraskaram for 2020. Visesha Puraskarams for 2021 were awarded to actor and comedian K Brahmanandam, Professor Dr Durga Padmaja, and Telugu film journalist SV Rama Rao.

Visesha Puraskarams for 2020 were given to Suma Kanakala, Dr B Masthan Yadav, and Bandlamudi Srinivas. The mesmerising rendition by Padma Shri and ‘Sangita Kalanidhi’ Aruna Sairam was the highlight of the event.