Telangana: Positivity rate low in tri-districts, but doctors advise abundant caution

There are no major signs of Covid-19, including its latest variant Omicron, spreading in Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal. 

Published: 24th December 2021 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 testing of commuters as 'Omicron' cases cases rise in India, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There are no major signs of Covid-19, including its latest variant Omicron, spreading in Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal. 

According to a document from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the three districts are seeing significantly high rate of RT PCR tests, with 46 per cent of all tests done in Hyderabad, 53 per cent in Rangareddy, and 52 per cent in Medchal being RT PCR tests. 

RT PCR tests are considered the gold standard of testing. In rural areas, Rapid Antigen Tests far outnumber RT PCR tests and are done with RAT kits. Despite having so many RT PCR tests, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) remains very low. 

According to available data, the TPR is only 0.06 per cent, 0.04 per cent and 0.02 per cent in Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal respectively. This goes to show that despite several imported cases of Omicron tracked down within the city, the situation is still not entirely out of hand.

However, experts note that with Omicron, where the doubling time is between 2-3 days, the situation could change very quickly. “Citizens need to keep up their mask during the festive season and opt to celebrate in open areas where transmission will not be as high. This is crucial as Omicron spreads faster,” said Dr MSS Mukharjee, Senior International Cardiologist, Medicover Hospitals.

He advised citizens to avoid eating in movie theatres and also recommended open space parties for Christmas and New Year. Dr Mukharjee also recommended use of N-95 masks.

Kothagudem close to 100% vaccination

Khammam: In the wake of Omicron spreading its tentacles, the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district administration has expedited its vaccination drive and set a target of inoculating 100 per cent of eligible population by the month-end. DMHO K Sireesha said that the district has already achieved 100 per cent first dose vaccination. “So far, 53 per cent of the eligible have been administered the second dose. As Omicron cases are increasing, we plan to achieve 100 per cent vaccination by December-end,” she said.

Comments

