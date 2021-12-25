CV Anand named Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar is Director-General of ACB

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major reshuffle of IPS officers, the State government on Friday night transferred Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and posted him as Director-General of ACB. CV Anand, who is waiting for posting, has been appointed as Hyderabad Police Commissioner. Rema Rajeshwari is posted as Nalgonda SP.

Several officers, who are waiting for postings, were given new assignments. In all, 31 officers including non-cadre officers were transferred.

New IPS postings in TS