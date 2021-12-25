STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

CV Anand named Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar is Director-General of ACB

Several officers, who are waiting for postings, were given new assignments. In all, 31 officers including non-cadre officers were transferred.

Published: 25th December 2021 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Tuesday addresses the media on the crackdown against unauthorised loan apps | VINAY MADAPU

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar was transferred and posted as Director-General of ACB (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major reshuffle of IPS officers, the State government on Friday night transferred Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and posted him as Director-General of ACB. CV Anand, who is waiting for posting, has been appointed as Hyderabad Police Commissioner. Rema Rajeshwari is posted as Nalgonda SP. 

Several officers, who are waiting for postings, were given new assignments. In all, 31 officers including non-cadre officers were transferred.  

New IPS postings in TS

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand Anjani Kumar Telangana police officer shuffling Rema Rajeshwari Telangana police officers transfer
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp