CV Anand named Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar is Director-General of ACB
Several officers, who are waiting for postings, were given new assignments. In all, 31 officers including non-cadre officers were transferred.
Published: 25th December 2021 07:56 AM | Last Updated: 25th December 2021 07:56 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: In a major reshuffle of IPS officers, the State government on Friday night transferred Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and posted him as Director-General of ACB. CV Anand, who is waiting for posting, has been appointed as Hyderabad Police Commissioner. Rema Rajeshwari is posted as Nalgonda SP.
New IPS postings in TS