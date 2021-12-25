Omicron worries: No rallies, public meetings in Telangana till January 2

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Saturday prohibited rallies and public meetings till January 2 and imposed certain conditions as part of measures to check COVID-19 in the light of its variant Omicron emergence.

State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued a government order (GO) to the effect in the wake of the suggestions from Union Ministry of Health and the directions issued by the High Court recently over the matter.

The order said rallies and public meetings shall be prohibited throughout the State till January 2, 2022.

Other events involving congregation of people would be permitted subject to the directions, including ensuring physical distancing within the venue, disallowing any person without a mask and arranging thermal scanners at the entry point of the venue.

The orders for imposition of fine for not wearing of mask by people in public spaces should be strictly enforced, the order said.

The directions would be enforced strictly with immediate effect, it said.

Three more Omicron cases were reported in Telangana on Saturday, taking the total number of cases of the new coronavirus variant in the State to 41, said the State Health Department.

The three were passengers who arrived at the international airport here from countries other than those declared "at risk" by the Centre, said a bulletin.

It said 20 samples are awaited for their Omicron status.

Meanwhile, Telangana reported 140 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,80,553 while the death toll rose to 4,021 with two more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 92 followed by Ranga Reddy district (14), a State bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 186 people recovering from the infectious disease.

The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,73,033.

The number of active cases was 3,499, the bulletin said.

It said 26,947 samples were tested today and the total number of samples tested till date was 2,94,95,891.

The samples tested per 10 lakh population were 7,92,474.

The case fatality rate in the State was 0.59 per cent and the recovery rate 98.89 per cent.