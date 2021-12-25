'Won't allow': Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar slams minister KTR over Munawar Faruqui's show

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar has instructed the BJYM activists to prevent stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui from holding a show scheduled to be held in Hyderabad on January 9.

Addressing a gathering of BJP and BJYM workers on the occasion of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversay at BJP office in Hyderabad on Saturday, Sanjay Kumar has criticised IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao for inviting the controversial stand-up comedian to perform in the city, when many states had already banned his shows for allegedly insulting Hindu gods and goddesses in his shows.

"The son and the ministers of the person who feels he is the true Hindu, are all atheists. Munawar Faruqui has insulted Durga, Sita, Rama, Ramayana and Bhagwad Gita in his shows and these people are welcoming him here. We can understand what kind of people are running the state," he said, calling upon the activists of Yuva Morcha to obstruct and ensure that Faruqui's show doesn't take place in Hyderabad.