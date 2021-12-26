Congress leaders sulk as TRS ignores attacks on paddy procurement

Md Nizamuddin By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With TRS completely ignoring the Congress' allegations on varied subjects, particularly since the row over paddy procurement began and the confrontation with BJP alone grabbing most headlines, there is frustration among Congress leaders is rising.

In the last few days, senior party leaders have pointed out that this is the BJP-TRS strategy to portray the former as the main political opponent in the State and Congress as a 'nobody'.

Party leaders feel that this worrying trend can only be countered by aggressively engaging at the grassroot level. "However, the leadership need to overcome challenges within the party. As there continues to be a lack of proper coordination and communication amongst top functionaries, there is no clear action plan," say party sources.

Need to consolidate voter base

Fears that anti-incumbency votes in the next Assembly elections would be snatched by the BJP are bothering the Congress. Party leaders fear they may lose out even though the grand old party has a substantial voter base to win at least 40-50 seats in Assembly.

"Speaking against the ruling party via press conferences and public meetings may not translate into votes, as scores of top leaders remain unhappy with the PCC chief's functioning. Claiming a four-fold figure at a public meeting to impress Delhi leadership won't help. The Huzurabad poll was poorly handled, but recent MLC polls have shown the way," opines a senior leader, speaking to The New Indian Express.

In December, PCC chief A Revanth Reddy raised issues like 'fraud and mishandling' vis-a-vis paddy procurement, besides allegations of a massive scam in the Martyrs Memorial. But the TRS has completely ignored him, reacting to BJP's allegations instead.

'Rural voters like Congress'

However, some other leaders who are close to Revanth feel that BJP's impact is limited when it comes to the districts and that people would see through the TRS' strategy. "The TRS was completely exposed in Parliament and later in its paddy strategy. Ground realities are different from what is being portrayed. There remains a strong anti-incumbency wave against the TRS and many surveys have claimed that the Congress is still a force to reckon with," explains a former Minister.