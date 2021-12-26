STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CRPF jawan shoots sub-inspector, self to death in Telangana's Mulugu

As per preliminary information, the duo had disputes for a long time on some petty issues.

Published: 26th December 2021 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2021 11:08 AM

Police Encounter

By Express News Service

MULUGU: One sub-inspector died when a jawan of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) shot him with service weapon who later tried die by suicide by shooting himself on Sunday morning in Mulugu district. The incident took place in the camp of the CRPF A39 battalion in Wazedu-Venkatapuram police station lits under Eturunagaram police sub-division.

The sub-inspector died on the spot while the constable was shifted to Government Hospital in Eturunagaram for treatment and later to MGM Hospital in Warangal. The deceased were identified as Umesh Chandra (42) and injured as Head Constable (HC) is Stephen (40).

As per preliminary information, the duo had disputes for a long time on some petty issues. On Sunday morning, when Stephen was on duty at the mess in the camp, the sub-inspector came for breakfast.

An argument broke between them leading to the Stephen opening fire with his service weapon at Umesh Chandra who died on the spot. Later, Stephen shot at himself and was injured till he succumbed to his injuries. 

