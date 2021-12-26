STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Good Governance Index-2021: Telangana stands in ninth position, tops in Social Welfare

The GGI report stated that Telangana registered an incremental growth of 0.2 per cent in its performance.

Published: 26th December 2021

`CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana stood first in Social Welfare and Development as well as Commerce and Industry sector rankings in the country. It bagged second place in the Economic Governance Sector in the Good Governance Index-2021 (GGI).

The State registered exceptional growth in its own tax revenues to total revenues, report said. However, the State got ninth place in the overall ranking in the GGI, which was released on Saturday by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

The GGI is an assessment of the state of governance. The GGI report stated that Telangana registered an incremental growth of 0.2 per cent in its performance. Among 10 states in Group-A category, TS stood ninth, pushing Andhra Pradesh to last place in the category.

Gujarat (5.662), Maharashtra (5.425) and Goa (5.348) stood in the first three places. Telangana got 4.842 points  and stood in the ninth place. The State’s score in 2019 was 4.83.

Improvement in infrastructure, agriculture

According to the report, Telangana improved in Agriculture and Allied Sector, Public Infrastructure and Utilities, Economic Governance and Social  Welfare and Development.

Housing for all

"Telangana has an excellent growth rate in Housing for all (a jump of 79.06 points), economic empowerment of women (change of 27.3) and marginal improvement in rural employment guarantee," the report said. 

Debt to GSDP rises

The report said that the debt to Gross State Domestic Produce (GSDP) of the State had increased abnormally when compared with 2019. The debt to GSDP ranking, the State’s point were increased from 16 in the previous GGI to 31.04 in the present GGI. 

Good tax revenue 

On a positive note, the State’s own tax revenue to total tax revenue has increased from 45.67 points in the previous year to 64.13 to the present GGI.

Maharashtra (67.51), Telangana (64.13) and Tamil Nadu (61.09) have registered exceptional growth in own tax revenues to total revenues. Telangana and Gujarat which are placed in first and second in this sector and have done well in all the indicators that are factored in computing Economic Governance Sector, the report said. 

The state stood sixth in Public Health Sector Ranking and seventh in Agriculture and Allied Sector Ranking.

