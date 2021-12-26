Khammam second only to Hyderabad in real estate development: Telangana minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The two-day property show backed by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) was launched at the SR & BGNR College Grounds on Saturday.

About 80 stalls, mostly from Khammam, were set up. Inaugurating the property show, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said that Khammam was only second to Hyderabad in the State with regards to real estate development.

He said even NRIs are looking to invest in the city. The Khammam MLA also thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the release of funds towards the city's development. He said that due to the CM's good leadership, investors are competing to invest in the State.

MLC Tata Madhu, Mayor Punukollu Neeraja, DCCB chairman K Nagabhushanam and Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi were also present.