STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Protesters near Gouravelli project in Telangana's Siddipet refuse to budge

When the contractor, on the orders from officials, dug up the road from Gudatipally village to Husnabad on Thursday, the farmers levelled the road, allowing the flow of vehicular traffic.

Published: 26th December 2021 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2021 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Huzurabad MLA and BJP leader Eatala Rajender interacts with the protesting farmers near Gouravelli project at Gudatipally village in Siddipet district on Saturday

Huzurabad MLA and BJP leader Eatala Rajender interacts with the protesting farmers near Gouravelli project at Gudatipally village in Siddipet district. (Photo| EPS)

By P Krishna
Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Oustees protesting near the Gouravelli project at Gudatipally village under Akkannapet mandal refused to budge and continued with their agitation, which began on Thursday, demanding that the government pay them the compensation due to them before carrying out developmental works, as mandated by a court order.

Despite the dipping mercury levels, the agitators stay firm at the protest site, forcing the police to perform their duties in shifts. With the help of a few donors, the demonstrators also organised a Vantu-Varpu (cooking in the open) programme. 

When the contractor, on the orders from officials, dug up the road from Gudatipally village to Husnabad on Thursday, the farmers levelled the road, allowing the flow of vehicular traffic. Despite the cops resorting to lathicharge against the protestors, including women farmers, and booking 13 ryots for reportedly attacking cops, the oustees refuse to stop the agitation. 

Sources say several political parties, public associations and oustees from the Mallannasagar Reservoir have supported the agitations. In addition to the rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) packages, the authorities should also provide them with double-bedroom houses before carrying out any developmental works in the village, they demand.

Eatala expresses solidarity

BJP leader and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender, on Saturday, expressed solidarity with the farmers who have been protesting for the past three days. He took part in a programme in support of the agitating farmers for a brief period.

Addressing the crowd there, Rajender said that the State government should be sympathetic to the plight of farmers, who have lost everything, and should not be subjected to attacks by the police. 

He criticised the TRS led-government for attacking women farmers with sticks even as they demand what is due to them. He said that the government had decided to pay compensation of Rs 6.90 lakh per acre when the plots of land were acquired from the farmers seven years ago.

He also pointed out that many people are yet to receive the compensation promised to them. He said the price of the land has increased to Rs 20 lakh per acre, and questioned the government if any person can still buy plots at the earlier price. 

He hit out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao saying that while the farmers are protesting, Rao is sleeping peacefully at his farmhouse and Pragathi Bhavan. He said the end of the CM is approaching and TRS will lose power in 2023. 

Oustees claim works only to evacuate them

The villagers started the protest on Thursday alleging that the digging of the road by the authorities was intended only to evacuate them from Gudatipally village, which will be submerged by the Gouravelli reservoir.

The protesting oustees say that despite pressure from the State government to remove them from their land, they won’t stop agitating even if the police register multiple cases against them or resort to torture them

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gouravelli project Gudatipally village Akkannapet mandal Siddipet
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp