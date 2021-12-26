Ryots of Telangana's Khammam district demand compensation for damaged chilli yield

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Demanding the State government to pay compensation for damaged chilli crops in the district, farmers, including several women, staged a dharna at Jannaram village under Enkoor mandal. The district Rythu Sangham president B Rambabu said due to the thrips insect menace, the chilli crop was damaged in thousands of acres of land in the erstwhile Khammam district.

Several small farmers lost their life savings to the crop failure and have turned to the government for financial assistance, he added. He also alleged the Agriculture Department officials didn't even visit the field to see the damaged crops.

A farmer K Savitri urged the government to pay Rs 1 lakh in compensation per acre for the damaged chilli crop so that the ryots are at least able to recover the costs. She said thay most of farmers who lost their crops are tenant farmers and they lost their investment as well as the lease amount.