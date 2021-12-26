STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: 133 families of farmers to get Rs 6 lakh ex-gratia each

The orders, issued through Revenue Department, would ensure each of the families receives Rs 6 lakh.

Published: 26th December 2021 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2021 08:03 AM

Farmers, Agriculture

Image used for representation (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major relief for the families of 133 farmers who died by suicide due to crop failure, the State government issued an order on December 24, releasing Rs 7.95 crore as compensation. The orders, issued through Revenue Department, would ensure each of the families receives Rs 6 lakh.

Thanking the State government, B Kondal, a representative of Rythu Swarajya Vedika, hoped the government would also consider the cases and sanction compensation for all the remaining families. The Vedika had organised a dharna in Hyderabad recently with around 300 families of dead farmers.

TAGS
Revenue Department Telangana government
