Telangana mathematician's YouTube channel makes numbers easy for students

KARIMNAGAR: While many of us have struggled a lot to get through school owing to complicated maths problems, the situation worsened for schoolchildren during the lockdown time. As they were unable to go to schools, such kids found it extremely difficult to clarify their doubts on mathematics.

After learning the hardships being faced by schoolchildren, Mathematics expert Akinapalli Shiva Jyothi, who hails from Karimnagar, started a YouTube channel and has been taking online classes ever since then. The organisation that she established for this purpose, named Bharosa Swatchhanda Seva Samstha, has also been evoking good response from students belonging to various parts of the district.

Jyothi has already uploaded about 1,000 videos on the YouTube channel to help students from Classes I to X solve problems, and understand and apply theorems. Mentioning that she has been taking the help of students to create the videos, Shiva Jyothi says that this would help improve the extracurricular talents of kids.

"I am trying my level best to make the learning process as interesting as possible. Since kids found it very difficult to understand certain basic theorems during lockdown as they weren't physically present in schools, I am striving to keep the sessions as simple as possible," she adds.

Jyothi has also been organising certain competitions to make the learning process better, by dividing the students into sub-junior, junior and senior categories.

Apart from all these, Jyothi also encourages peer learning, the process of students learning with and from each other. She opines that this way, the students will never forget what they learned and would find the entire process interesting. Anyone can watch the classes by logging on to the organisation's YouTube channel, she mentioned.

Recently, Telangana Maths Forum district president J Manohar contacted and appreciated Jyothi for her initiatives.

