Telangana minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, TRS MP G Ranjith Reddy test positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Panchayati Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Chevella MP (TRS) G Ranjith Reddy have tested positive for COVID-19. A Rapid Antigen Test reportedly confirmed Dayakar Rao's infection. Both the leaders have gone into isolation. Dayakar Rao and Ranjith Reddy were in Delhi till recently with a group of TS Ministers who were trying to apply pressure on the Centre in the matter of paddy procurement.

Meanwhile, Telangana reported three new Omicron cases from countries not categorised as "at risk". With this, the State has recorded a total of 41 cases of Omicron. Of these 10 patients have already recovered and have been discharged.

The routine tests conducted on passengers at the airport resulted in eight positive cases. These passengers have been isolated and samples sent for genome sequencing. A total of 20 samples are with the labs for sequencing.

The day also saw the State reporting 140 cases. The State also logged 186 recoveries taking the number of active cases to 3,499. Two deaths were also reported on the day, raising the toll to 4,021.