Telangana minister KT Rama Rao dares Centre to release data on PM Modi's promise on employment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming BJP's 'Nirudyoga Deeksha' being held on Monday as sheer 'opportunism', IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has questioned what the Centre has done across the country to create employment.

In an open letter addressed to BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday, he sought to know what had happened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise of creating 2 crore jobs every year and why the Centre has failed to fill 15 lakh job vacancies that were under its purview.

He has dared the BJP to release a white paper on how many jobs were created by the Centre till now, questioning whether any of the state governments ruled by BJP had released more number of notifications than Telangana government.

Reminding how the ITIR project which could have created lakhs of IT jobs in Hyderabad had been shelved by the Centre, he stated that not even a single penny out of the Centre’s stimulus package intended to shore up the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) sector was used anywhere till now.

Observing that lakhs of youth were graduating every year and that it would be impossible for any of the governments in the world to create employment for everyone, he said that unlike the Centre, the State government was not shouldering-off its responsibilities, but was doing its best to create jobs in the public and private sectors.

"Though we had promised 1 lakh jobs, we have released notification for 1.33 lakh jobs. By bringing TS-iPASS system, we have attracted investments amounting to 2.2 lakh crore, creating more than 16 lakh jobs. By imparting skills in the youth through Telangana Academy of Skills and Knowledge (TASK), we have trained and made 3 lakh youngsters job ready. There are also created self-employment by encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship and by implementing initiatives like T-Pride and T-IDEA. By strengthening the agriculture, artisanship and rural economy, we have made crores of people stand on their own feet," he has reminded Sanjay.

Blaming the Centre for being responsible for achieving the heights of unemployment not seen in the past 40 years, he said the Centre was responsible for privatization of public enterprises under the Centre’s control, depriving the weaker sections of job reservations.

He dared Sanjay Kumar to hold 'Nirudyoga Deeksha' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to force the Centre to fill 9 lakh job vacancies in the central government's departments and also 5 lakh vacancies in the armed forces.

He has once again appealed to the youth of Telangana to be wary of the fact that the State government has been committed to realizing the aspirations of the youth and even in the future, State government would continue to create jobs in the public as well the private sector.

He has urged the youth to be thoughtful and not fall prey to false propaganda being made by BJP to push their political agenda through their opportunistic politics.