Woman kills self, infant son

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET; A woman died by suicide and killed her one-and-half-year-old son by setting both on fire after dousing herself and her son with petrol in Sirsingandla village under Kondapak mandal of Medak district.

According to the police, the deceased Gawwala Navita and her son Manideep died on Saturday afternoon. Navita and her husband Swami would regularly quarrel over money. On Tuesday, Swami also beat his wife, the police added. Deeply disturbed by the incident, Navita took the extreme step on Saturday when no one else was at home. The neighbours noticed that the house had caught fire and alerted the police. Manideep had already died by the time the police had reached the spot, they added.