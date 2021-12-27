'Chalo Secretariat': Telangana's UPSP plans protest against GO 317 'errors'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Demanding expeditious resolution of appeals for seniority and spouse allotments, the Upadhyaya Sangala Porata Samithi (USPS) will stage protest at the Secretariat on December 28, against organisation of cadres as per GO 317.

Among other demands, the USPS also wants the State government to bring school assistant posts under zonal cadre. The USPS stated that nativity was not taken into consideration and that teachers were being allotted to work for the rest of their career in districts they don’t belong to.

It also claimed that preparation of allocation list as per seniority was not done correctly though the Chief Secretary had announced in a meeting with teachers in Rangareddy district that school assistant posts would be made part of the zonal cadre. "However, no orders were issued on that front," the USPS said.

It said that though they were assured that school allotments would be done in the summer during regular transfers, presently allocations were being done on a permanent basis, which would put employees at a disadvantageous position in station seniority and service seniority in the new districts.