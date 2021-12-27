STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Three more Omicron cases reported in Telangana

Both the passengers who tested positive for Omicron at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport were from countries other than 'at-risk' countries.

Published: 27th December 2021 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Four syringes and a screen displaying the word 'Omicron', the name of the new covid 19 variant.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three more Omicron cases were reported in Telangana on Sunday, including one who was a contact positive, taking the total tally to 44 in the State. The active Omicron cases in the State stand at 28 now as 10 of 44 patients were treated and discharged.

Both the passengers who tested positive for Omicron at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) were from countries other than "at-risk" countries, according to an official bulletin. The results of about 16 samples that were sent for Omicron tests are still awaited.

Till now, 11,493 travellers who arrived in Hyderabad from "at-risk" countries have been tested for Omicron, including 248 persons who arrived on Sunday. Of the 248 travellers, two tested positive for COVID-19 and their samples have been sent for genome sequencing testing to know if they have the traces of Omicron.

Meanwhile, the State reported 109 new COVID cases and one death. The GHMC areas accounted for most cases with 69 infections report on the day. The day also witnessed 190 recoveries. 

