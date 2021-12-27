STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
EV sector in Telangana to attract over Rs 4,000 crore investments in five years

In recent years, the government has laid down an operational roadmap encompassing demand and supply related interventions to build and augment indigenous capacities while fuelling demand.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The electric vehicle (EV) market under government support is set to grow exponentially and is looking to attract investments of over Rs 4,000 crore in Telangana over the next five years, said a joint report by Colliers India and Indospace. 

The report titled 'Electric Mobility in Full Gear' stated that States such as Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Meghalaya are focusing on demand incentives, whereas Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are focusing on manufacturer-based incentives.

The report said that the EV segment in India is likely to witness investments of Rs 94,000 crore across the automotive value chain over the next five years. Companies are also exploring ways to set up large facilities such as giga-factories to manufacture EV components.

The report highlighted that emerging clusters in Telangana and Karnataka are drawing significant investments. Favourable government policies are drawing the attention of startups, new entrants and established firms in Chandanvelly-Sitarampur and Divitipalli. 

The market for EV charging infrastructure is also likely to grow at a rate of 40 per cent compounded annually till 2025. Colliers estimated that India will need about 26,800 public charging spots by 2025. This can translate into space requirement of about 13.5 million sqft of charging area.

The adoption of EVs is imperative to tackle climate change and move closer towards achieving net zero carbon targets. In recent years, the government has laid down an operational roadmap encompassing demand and supply related interventions to build and augment indigenous capacities while fuelling demand.

The investments are likely to benefit the Indian real estate sector in the form of setting up new units or augmenting existing manufacturing units, industrial parks and clusters with a focus on last-mile delivery by e-commerce firms and third-party logistics (3PL) companies. The envisioned target of 30 per cent electric vehicle sales by 2030 can translate into fresh prospects for the real estate sector.

