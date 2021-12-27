STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Even Centre is confused about NEP: Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar

Vinod Kumar said that the government declared Anganwadi centres as pre-primary and merged them with primary schools.

Published: 27th December 2021 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 08:48 AM

State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar

Telangana Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vice-Chairman of the State Planning Board B Vinod Kumar on Sunday said not just the Union government, confusion prevails in many States regarding the National Education Policy (NEP). 

"Even the Union government is confused about it. Though the Centre implemented the NEP, it is unable to explain it to the States. It is the responsibility of the Centre to make the policy clear before implementing it," he said.

Speaking at the inaugural function of two-day Education Expo at Hitex, organised by Telangana Recognised School Management Association (TRSMA), Vinod Kumar added that he discussed the policy with the then Union Education Minister Smriti Irani and suggested a few changes but did not get any response from her. "This indicates that the policymakers too lack clarity about the NEP," he said. 

Vinod Kumar said that the government declared Anganwadi centres as pre-primary and merged them with primary schools. "Departments for both are different now. There is confusion over which department will manage Anganwadi centres in the future," he said. 

