Hyderabad: 'KT Rama Rao insulted the jobless', says Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh

In an open letter to Rama Rao, Raja Singh reminded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had stated in the Legislative Assembly that there were 1.7 lakh vacancies in the State. 

Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh on Sunday said that IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao's statements in an open letter to BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on 'Nirudyoga Deeksha' were nothing but insulting the unemployed youth who took the extreme step out of desperation.

"KTR insulted the almost 600 unemployed youth who committed suicide since 2014, yet he is shamelessly claiming that unemployment rate was the lowest in Telangana," the BJP MLA said.

In an open letter to Rama Rao, Raja Singh reminded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had stated in the Legislative Assembly that there were 1.7 lakh vacancies in the State. "However, not a single Group-I notification was issued in the last seven years, and not a single notification for any government job issued after the TRS returned to power in 2018 elections," the Goshamahal MLA wrote. 

