Seven tombs in Telangana to be under tourism circuit: Union minister G Kishan Reddy

He said that the Railways and Tourism departments had jointly given 3,600 railway coaches to private entities and that plans were being prepared to run them as per requirements. 

Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy has said that it was the responsibility of locals to visit and promote local heritage and tourist sites, as wonderful structures of historical importance were located in our country.

He was speaking after distributing cheques to tourism guides and operators who were affected by the pandemic, under the Centre’s Loan Guarantee Scheme, at Hyderabad Plaza Hotel on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, he said that the Centre has decided to develop the Qutb Shahi Tombs under the tourism circuit and urged the State government to show interest in resolving the issues concerning the same. He said that the Railways and Tourism departments had jointly given 3,600 railway coaches to private entities and that plans were being prepared to run them as per requirements.

He also said that a national conference on temple architecture was going to be held at Thousand Pillar temple and that National Tourism Day celebrations would be held at Bhoodaan-Pochampally. He said that tourist clubs would be formed in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and requested Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to take steps to do the same in government schools.

