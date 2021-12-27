Six new National Highway projects worth Rs 7000 crore to be ready by 2023 in Telangana

Sunny Baski By

HYDERABAD: In a major boost to the road infrastructure in Telangana, six National Highway projects are being carried in different parts and targeted to be completed by 2023. According to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), works related to six NH projects of 274 km are already underway at a cost of Rs 7,040 crore, and most of them are expected to be ready next year itself.

Among these, four-laning of NH 161 from Kandi to Ramsanpalle is under progress; the project is expected to cost Rs 1,000 crore. Nearly 40 per cent of the work has been completed and officials are confident that the October 2022 deadline will be met.

Close to 60 per cent of the work of four-laning of NH-365BB from Suryapet to Khammam has been completed. The cost of the project, involving 58-km is Rs 1,566 crore. It could another nine months for completion of the project.

As per NHAI data, agreement has been concluded between NHAI and concessionaire to take up four-laning of the highway between Kodad and Khammam at a cost of Rs 1,039 crore. All these projects were taken up under Bharatmala Pariyojana on hybrid annuity mode.

This apart, there are another 10 projects lined up for award sanction for 2022-23. The total cost of the project is Rs 22,982 crore. Land acquisition committee has given approval for these projects for a length of 865 km.Among these, there is a Greenfield project for 4/ 6 laning of the road to the Telangana-Maharashtra border.

It is expected to cost more than Rs 3,000 crore. The upcoming projects would cover districts like Mancherial, Warangal, Khammam, Jagtial, Karimnagar, apart from Regional Ring Road on Sangareddy-Narsapur-Toopran -Choutuppal.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways sanctioned Rs 900 crore for the expansion of NH-163 from Hyderabad outskirts to Vikarabad. Also, funds have been sanctioned for expansion of 46 km of NH163 between Appa Junction-Manneguda. Underpasses will also come up on this route at crossroads for easing vehicular movement.

