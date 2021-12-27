Telangana BJP MLA Eatala Rajender seeks probe into death of youth at CM's farmhouse

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Expressing doubts over the death of a 20-year-old youth, R Anjaneyulu, who was killed after accidentally falling into a well located in Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's farmhouse at Erravalli of Markuk mandal, BJP MLA Eatala Rajender demanded a comprehensive inquiry into the incident.

Rajender was speaking after meeting the bereaved family members of Anjaneyulu at Varadarajapur. On the occasion, the legislator handed over Rs 50,000 as compensation to the relatives of the victim on behalf of the saffron party. He said: "The victim was born into a family of fishermen who knew swimming well. It is quiet unnatural to hear that he drowned."

Demanding that the government provide adequate financial support to the bereaved family, Rajender asserted that the BJP won't allow the TRS to hush up the relatives of the victim.