Telangana Congress leader Revanth Reddy put under house arrest prior to Erravalli trip 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: PCC chief A Revanth Reddy who was about to leave for Erravalli in Gajwel constituency to take part in ‘Rachabanda’ programme has been kept under house arrest from early morning hours on Monday, December 27, 2021.



This development comes after he had promised to show the media how Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was cultivating paddy at 150 acres of his farmland at Erravalli while discouraging farmers from going for paddy crop this Yasangi. Earlier, some other leaders across the State were also arrested, while some others who were on their way to Erravalli were kept under house arrest across the State.



In a media statement, senior party leaders including V Hanumantha Rao, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Shabbir Ali, Madhu Yashki, A Sampath Kumar and others strongly condemned the act. They questioned what the Chief Minister was hiding at Erravalli and why he was stopping Congress leaders from conducting Rachabanda, the programme that was meant for interacting with farmers and lending an ear to their grievances. They termed the arrests as a sign of an autocratic state.