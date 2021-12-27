STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana minister T Harish Rao demands clarification from PM Modi on farm laws

Harish Rao demanded Modi to clarify whether the farm laws were repealed keeping in mind the impending elections to Uttar Pradesh and Punjab Assemblies.

Published: 27th December 2021 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Expressing apprehensions that the Centre would bring back the three contentious farm laws that were repealed recently, Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi give clarity on the issue.

Referring to a statement attributed to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar that the farm laws would be brought back, Harish Rao demanded Modi to clarify whether the farm laws were repealed keeping in mind the impending elections to Uttar Pradesh and Punjab Assemblies.

"Tomar insulted farmers by saying that he would implement the farm laws in another form," Harish Rao told the media after presenting silk clothes to Komaravelli Mallanna. He was accompanied by his Cabinet colleague Talasani Srinivas Yadav. "It's an insult to the farmers. Tomar should immediate withdraw his remarks and publicly apologise to the country," the Minister said. 

After presenting the silk clothes, the Ministers and other officials and public representatives witnessed the celestial wedding, signaling the start of the three-month long Komaravelli Mallanna Swami Brahmotsavalu.  

A large number of devotees who had gathered for the ceremony, marched all over the temple premises chanting "Mallanna Sharanu Sharanu".  

