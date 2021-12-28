12 new Omicron cases in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 12 new cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19. Of these 12, 10 were cases from ‘Not at risk’ countries, while two were primary contacts of Omicron patients. With this, the State has seen a total of 55 Omicron cases of which 10 have recovered. This also includes four cases of local transmission. On the same day, Telangana also saw 24 new cases of Covid-19 at the airport. All of their samples have been sent for genome sequencing.

It is learnt that one of the Omicron cases was found in Hanamkonda district where the individual who tested positive is a 24-year-old male who arrived from Switzerland on December 12. After seven days of quarantine, he tested positive for Omicron. The patient has now been shifted to TIMS, Gachibowli. Cases were also seen in Khammam and Sircilla. Meanwhile, the State recorded 182 new cases of Covid-19 with 37,839 tests conducted. The day also saw 181 recoveries and one death taking active cases to 3,417 and fatalities due to Covid-19 to 4023.