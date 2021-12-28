BJP ups ante on job notifications

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Demanding that the State government resolve the ‘unemployment problem’, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar warned that his party would stall the next Assembly session, if job notifications are not released by January.

Speaking to journalists after holding a day-long deeksha at the BJP office in Nampally, Sanjay alleged that in an attempt to counter the deeksha programme, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had issued GOs overnight, placing restrictions on gatherings. “All election promises made during 2014 and 2018 remained unfulfilled,” he said.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said that rather than providing new jobs, KCR had snatched jobs from 50,000 contract workers, including nurses.

Taking pot-shots at KCR, Chugh wondered if the CM forgot all about his promises since these were decisions taken in the ‘night Cabinet’ or the ‘leg-peg’ Cabinet. Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender, MP D Arvind, former MP Vijayashanti attended the deeksha.