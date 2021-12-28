STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

BJP ups ante on job notifications

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said that rather than providing new jobs, KCR had snatched jobs from 50,000 contract workers, including nurses.

Published: 28th December 2021 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2021 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay along with BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, former MP Vijayashanti, MLA Eatala Rajender and others at the Nirudyoga Deeksha, on Dec 27, 2021 | RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Demanding that the State government resolve the ‘unemployment problem’, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar warned that his party would stall the next Assembly session, if job notifications are not released by January. 

Speaking to journalists after holding a day-long deeksha at the BJP office in Nampally, Sanjay alleged that in an attempt to counter the deeksha programme, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had issued GOs overnight, placing restrictions on gatherings. “All election promises made during 2014 and 2018 remained unfulfilled,” he said. 

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said that rather than providing new jobs, KCR had snatched jobs from 50,000 contract workers, including nurses. 

Taking pot-shots at KCR, Chugh wondered if the CM forgot all about his promises since these were decisions taken in the ‘night Cabinet’ or the ‘leg-peg’ Cabinet. Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender, MP D Arvind, former MP Vijayashanti attended the deeksha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Bandi Sanjay Nirudyoga Deeksha Telangana government jobs Telangana assembly elections Telangana CM KCR Watala Rajender
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp