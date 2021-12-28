CM farmhouse paddy not for sale: Telangana Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The paddy being grown at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s farm in Erravelli in Siddipet district is meant for seed production and not for sending it to purchase centres for procurement, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy told reporters on Monday.

The Minister was responding to Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy’s allegations that the CM was cultivating paddy at his farmhouse on 120 acres while directing farmers not to do so during Rabi.

“The cultivation of paddy at the CM’s farmhouse or, for that matter, by other farmers is for seed production. The crop is raised at their own risk. Paddy cultivated in Rabi is not for procurement by the State agencies,” he asserted.

Niranjan alleged that both the Congress and BJP had failed to help farmers. It was the TRS government which had come to their rescue and provided irrigation facilities.

Let Congress grill Centre on jobs issue: Niranjan Reddy

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy alleged that both BJP and Congress were crossing swords in Delhi while exchanging cupid’s arrows in Hyderabad. Why wasn’t Congress questioning the Centre about vacancies not being filled in Central services, Niranjan wondered.

On BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s deeksha, the Agriculture Minister said that unlike the Centre which hoodwinked the youth with promises of jobs, the State government was currently working on issuing notifications for filling vacant posts in the government sector.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav alleged that the Modi government was announcing various projects for Uttar Pradesh, which was headed for elections. However, it was neglecting Telangana, he said.

At another press meet, Government Whip Balka Suman alleged that the BJP government had failed to stick to its promise of providing two crore jobs per year.