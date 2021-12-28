'Teen-Tukde Mallanna': TRS MLA threatens BJP's Naveen Kumar against slandering KT Rama Rao and family
In a viral video, TRS MLA Mohammed Shakil Aamir threatened to hack BJP's Teenmaar Mallanna into three pieces if he continued targeting KT Rama Rao and his family members.
HYDERABAD: In a video that has gone viral on social media, Mohammed Shakil Aamir, TRS MLA from Bodhan, has threatened BJP leader C Naveen Kumar alias Teenmaar Mallanna, that he would hack the latter into three pieces if he continued targeting IT and Industries Minister K Taraka Rama Rao and his family members.
Shakil Aamir, who was seen addressing media persons in the video, said Teenmaar Mallanna would be known as 'Teen-Tukde Mallanna' (Three-piece Mallanna) if he continued commenting against Minister KT Rama Rao and his family members.