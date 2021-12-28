STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Teen-Tukde Mallanna': TRS MLA threatens BJP's Naveen Kumar against slandering KT Rama Rao and family

In a viral video, TRS MLA Mohammed Shakil Aamir threatened to hack BJP's Teenmaar Mallanna into three pieces if he continued targeting KT Rama Rao and his family members.

Published: 28th December 2021 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2021 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Teenmar Mallanna

Teenmar Mallanna (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a video that has gone viral on social media, Mohammed Shakil Aamir, TRS MLA from Bodhan, has threatened BJP leader C Naveen Kumar alias Teenmaar Mallanna, that he would hack the latter into three pieces if he continued targeting IT and Industries Minister K Taraka Rama Rao and his family members. 

Shakil Aamir, who was seen addressing media persons in the video, said Teenmaar Mallanna would be known as 'Teen-Tukde Mallanna' (Three-piece Mallanna) if he continued commenting against Minister KT Rama Rao and his family members.

