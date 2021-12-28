Telangana  HC reserves orders in Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan’s bail quash petition

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Ujjwal Bhuyan of the Telangana High Court on Monday reserved his orders in two separate petitions filed by Andhra Pradesh MP Raghurama Krishna Raju seeking revocation of bail granted to AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and MP, V Vijaysai Reddy

In the petition, Raju said that the CBI had registered 11 chargesheets in the case of disproportionate assets against Jagan. He alleged that Jagan as Chief Minister was influencing the witnesses in the case. Raju had filed the first petition for cancellation of bail of the AP CM in the first week of April, 2021. Later he filed another petition seeking cancellation of bail granted to Vijayasai Reddy in the same case.

CBI court dismissed his pleas. Challenging CBI court orders, he filed petitions in the High Court. The petitioner’s counsel Srivenkatesh informed the court that the Supreme Court quoted that a third person can also seek the cancellation of the bail of the accused. At the time of bail, he was not a Chief Minister, now he has given key posts to the accused members. After hearing both sides at a length, HC reserved its orders.

BP Kumar Babu, 13th accused in the case of Lepakshi Knowledge Hub, with regards Jagan’s quid pro quo cases filed a quash petition against the CBI case filed against him. CBI counsel K Surender informed the court that he had made up shell companies to divert `50 crore to Jagan’s companies and added that the money was diverted from his company, Corner store Properties. The court reserved its orders.