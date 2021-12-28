Telangana cops end Revanth Reddy’s Erravelli rally in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: High drama ensued at TPCC chief Revanth Reddy’s residence in Jubilee Hills on Monday when police surrounded his house and later detained him, while he was on his way to take part in Rythu Rachabanda at Erravelli in Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Gajwel constituency.

Heated arguments and a scuffle took place between the police and Congress activists who tried to prevent his arrest in the afternoon. PCC vice-president Mallu Ravi, who was also arrested, received minor injuries and his shirt was torn in the melee. The unrest continued when the activists later reached Amberpet police station where Revanth was kept till evening. The party workers continued to raise slogans against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Jubilee Hills residence cordoned off from Sunday night

Party leaders alleged that police presence stated swelling from Sunday night, ever since the PCC chief had asked media persons to accompany him to Erravelli, where he promised to show them KCR’s farm. Revanth had alleged that KCR was cultivating paddy on close to 150 acres of land at his farmhouse, while ordering the State’s farmers to stop doing so.

Several party leaders including CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, senior leaders V Hanumantha Rao, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Shabbir Ali, Madhu Yashki, A Sampath Kumar condemned the police action.

Meanwhile, scores of other Congress leaders on the way to Erravelli were taken into preventive custody and police blocked all roads leading to the CM’s adopted village. The media was also not even allowed into the village. Police arrested T Narsareddy, the Congress’ district president, and several leaders and activists from Dubbak, Gajwel and Siddipet.

Revanth refuses to lie low

Later, speaking to the media at Amberpet police station, Revanth vowed to take forward the Rythu Rachabanda and urged farmers to sow paddy for Yasangi. He condemned the TRS government for resorting to mass arrests of Congress leaders. “Is Erravelli a restricted area? Is it located in Pakistan or China? Do we need to take a visa to go to Erravelli? Is there a hidden treasure in Erravelli which KCR fears will be stolen if people visit the place to check how much paddy is being cultivated,” Revanth asked.