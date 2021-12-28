STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana cops end Revanth Reddy’s Erravelli rally in Hyderabad

The Telangana Congress chief, party workers headed for KCR’s adopted village for Rythu Rachabanda were taken into preventive custody

Published: 28th December 2021 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2021 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Police take TPCC president and MP Revanth Reddy into custody near his residence while he was on his way to Erravelli to organise Rythu Rachabanda in Telangana CM KCR's adopted village

Police take TPCC president and MP Revanth Reddy into custody near his residence while he was on his way to Erravelli to organise Rythu Rachabanda in Telangana CM KCR's adopted village

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: High drama ensued at TPCC chief Revanth Reddy’s residence in Jubilee Hills on Monday when police surrounded his house and later detained him, while he was on his way to take part in Rythu Rachabanda at Erravelli in Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Gajwel constituency. 

Heated arguments and a scuffle took place between the police and Congress activists who tried to prevent his arrest in the afternoon. PCC vice-president Mallu Ravi, who was also arrested, received minor injuries and his shirt was torn in the melee. The unrest continued when the activists later reached Amberpet police station where Revanth was kept till evening. The party workers continued to raise slogans against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. 

Jubilee Hills residence cordoned off from Sunday night

Party leaders alleged that police presence stated swelling from Sunday night, ever since the PCC chief had asked media persons to accompany him to Erravelli, where he promised to show them KCR’s farm. Revanth had alleged that KCR was cultivating paddy on close to 150 acres of land at his farmhouse, while ordering the State’s farmers to stop doing so. 

Several party leaders including CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, senior leaders V Hanumantha Rao, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Shabbir Ali, Madhu Yashki, A Sampath Kumar condemned the police action.

Meanwhile, scores of other Congress leaders on the way to Erravelli were taken into preventive custody and police blocked all roads leading to the CM’s adopted village. The media was also not even allowed into the village. Police arrested T Narsareddy, the Congress’ district president, and several leaders and activists from Dubbak, Gajwel and Siddipet. 

Revanth refuses to lie low

Later, speaking to the media at Amberpet police station, Revanth vowed to take forward the Rythu Rachabanda and urged farmers to sow paddy for Yasangi. He condemned the TRS government for resorting to mass arrests of Congress leaders. “Is Erravelli a restricted area? Is it located in Pakistan or China? Do we need to take a visa to go to Erravelli? Is there a hidden treasure in Erravelli which KCR fears will be stolen if people visit the place to check how much paddy is being cultivated,” Revanth asked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy KCR farmhouse Telangana police
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp