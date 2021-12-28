STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana HC orders LIC chairman & others to appear in court

Published: 28th December 2021 07:54 AM

Telangana HC

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili of the Telangana High Court, on Monday, directed LIC chairman MR Kumar, Zonal Manager M Jagannath, and Senior Divisional Manager Tapan Kumar Pattanaik, in person before the court February 7, 2022 in a contempt case.

LIC of India had issued a notification dated July 17, 1996, inviting applications for filling 400 posts of sub-staff (peon) under Hyderabad and Secunderabad divisions but recruitment could not take place on account of court cases that went up to the Supreme Court. Finally, LIC filed an affidavit before SC to the effect that they would complete the process within six months including the temporary staff. Accordingly, LIC issued orders of appointment for 393 candidates in 2012 and 2013, however, only 350 candidates joined and the remaining vacancies were not filled.

A Srinivasa Rao and others have filed different writ petitions seeking a direction to consider their cases for the non-joining vacancies. The High Court disposed of the said petition on July 18, 2019 and directed the petitioners to make a fresh representation and the LIC was directed to consider their cases for appointment in the non-joined posts if they are the next meritorious candidates in the merit list. The LIC passed orders rejecting the case of the petitioners and aggrieved by the same, the petitioners filed the contempt case.

However, the Advocate General appearing on behalf of LIC stated that the respondents have expressed some difficulty in implementing the orders of the court and had sought time but the court was not inclined to grant further time and directed appearance of the respondents.

