Telangana HC strikes down PILs against selection of new VCs

The petitioners contended that the appointments were in violation of the rules promulgated under the University Grants Commission.

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A High Court bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice N Tukaramji on Monday dismissed individual PILs challenging the appointment of the new Vice-Chancellors to the Mahatma Gandhi University, Aneeparthy, Nalgonda, Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University, Kakatiya University and JNTU, Hyderabad. It stated that PILs are not maintainable in cases of service matters as directed the Supreme Court. However, the court gave petitioners the liberty to take recourse to any other legal remedy. 

The State government appointed Professor Ch Gopal Reddy, former VC & Registrar of Osmania University as the Vice-Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University, Aneeparthy, Nalgonda. Dr. Thangeda Kishen Rao has been appointed Vice-Chancellor of  Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University and Professor T Ramesh is Vice-Chancellor of Kakatiya University. Professor K Narasimha Reddy has been named Vice-Chancellor of JNTU,  Hyderabad. The petitioners contended that the appointments were in violation of the rules promulgated under the University Grants Commission.

