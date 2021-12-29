3rd century Buddhist pillar found in Nalgonda

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The remains of a Buddhist pillar that dates back to the Ikshwaku dynasty (3rd century AD) was found in the outskirts of Peddagattu village of Pedda Adiserlapally mandal in Nalgonda district by archaeologists and historians of Buddha Vanam Project on Monday.

Members of the Buddha Vanam project

seen with their discovery on the outskirts

of the Peddagattu village

Dr. E Sivanagireddy, expert consultant, said that the pillar was noticed in the course of his explorations carried out around Devarachala, a prehistoric locality on the outskirts of the village. It had originally belonged to a discourse hall of a Buddhist establishment that had existed 1,700 years ago.

He said the pillar bore a half-lotus medallion, which was a typical art motif of the Satavahana-Ikshwaku times. It was kept on a Panavatta of the Kakatiya period and was worshipped as a Siva linga by the locals.

The Buddhist pillar is located on a platform arranged inside a natural cave, once a habitat of the prehistoric man as attested by the occurrence of Palaeolithic tools and Neolithic grooves which were also noticed on the terrace of the cave. M Laxmaiah, special officer, Buddha Vanam Project, has expressed the hope that Devarachala, with its rich prehistoric affiliation, could be developed as a tourist spot for archaeological, cultural and adventure tourism.