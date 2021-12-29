Telangana: Adulterated toddy lands 15 in hospital, doctors say their condition is stable

By Express News Service

MEDAK: Fifteen persons from Konaipally of Toopran mandal and Vattur of Shivampeta mandal were rushed to the hospital on Tuesday when they fell sick after reportedly consuming adulterated toddy late on Monday night.

Family members of the ill persons say that the tongues of the hospitalised persons were swollen, rendering them incapable of speaking, their eyes kept swinging like a pendulum while they remained firmly frozen to their spot. Doctors said there was no threat to their lives and that their condition was stable.

The Prohibition & Excise Department launched an inquiry into the incident. Under the direction of Medak Excise Superintendent MA Razzak, Excise enforcement personnel conducted inspections at two toddy shops in Konaipally and Vattur. However, officials didn’t find any stock during the inspection, but took samples for inspection and sent them to a chemical lab in Nizamabad district.

Excise enforcement officials said they would take action against the dealer if any signs of adulteration were found in the toddy.