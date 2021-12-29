Directorate of Revenue Intelligence urges Telangana HC to quash bail of Sri Krishna Jewellers' head

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) approached High Court and urged it to cancel the bail granted to Pradeep Kumar, Director of Sri Krishna Jewellers, who is facing DRI and ED cases in Rs 600 crore Gold scam. Justice Kanneganti Lalitha of Telangana High Court heard the plea on Tuesday.

Senior counsel B Adinarayana, who appeared for DRI, informed the bench that the accused was not co-operating with the investigation. He further informed that the accused is not coming in person even after summons were issued. Even if he is present, he is not answering questions posed by investigative officers.

Senior counsel D Srinivas, who appeared for Pradeep Kumar, informed the court that DRI issued summons on August 8, calling the accused on September 1, and at that time he was travelling and the same was intimated.

Justice Lalitha told DRI counsel that if the accused is keeping silent, the court can’t interfere. The court asked the DRI to file an affidavit explaining the status of investigation and specific reasons for cancellation of bail. The hearing was adjourned to January 4, 2022.