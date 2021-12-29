Lepakshi Hub case accused withdraws petition in Telangana HC
HYDERABAD: Srinivas Balaji, accused in Lepakshi Knowledge Hub Case, related to Illegal Assets case against Jagan, on Tuesday, urged the High Court to permit him to withdraw the quash petition. Initially, he had obtained interim orders from the TS High Court.
“Stay of all further proceedings,” the said Interim orders were extended from time to time in the last six years, said counsel for the petitioner, Shivaraj Srinivas, and urged the bench to permit him to withdraw the petition. After hearing the petitioner's counsel, Justice Ujwal Bhuyan permitted them to withdraw the plea.