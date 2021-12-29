STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lepakshi Hub case accused withdraws petition in Telangana HC

Srinivas Balaji, accused in Lepakshi Knowledge Hub Case, related to Illegal Assets case against Jagan, on Dec 28, urged the High Court to permit him to withdraw the quash petition.

Published: 29th December 2021 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Initially, he had obtained interim orders from the TS High Court.

“Stay of all further proceedings,” the said Interim orders were extended from time to time in the last six years, said counsel for the petitioner, Shivaraj Srinivas, and urged the bench to permit him to withdraw the petition. After hearing the petitioner's counsel, Justice Ujwal Bhuyan permitted them to withdraw the plea.

Comments

