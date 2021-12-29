STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NABARD chief lauds Karimnagar DCCB for best practices and governance 

Centenary celebrations of the Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank were held under the chairmanship of the bank president Konduru Ravinder Rao.

Published: 29th December 2021

Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar speaks at the centenary celebrations of the DCCB. Nabard Chairman Govinda Rajulu Chinthala can be seen in the picture

Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar speaks at the centenary celebrations of the DCCB. Nabard Chairman Govinda Rajulu Chinthala can be seen in the picture (Photo | Twitter, GKamalakarTRS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Nabard chairman Govinda Rajulu Chinthala said that the regulatory body for rural and apex cooperative banks has provided more than Rs 80,000 crore financial assistance to Telangana and AP during the current financial year.

After formally launching the mobile app and IMPS services during the centenary celebrations of Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) in Karimnagar on Tuesday, he lauded the DCCB for its best governance and successful practices which helped it to emerge as the best cooperative bank in the country.  

The centenary celebrations were held under the chairmanship of DCCB president Konduru Ravinder Rao. Incidentally, the Karimnagar DCCB is the first cooperative in Telangana to launch digital banking services on par with scheduled commercial banks. The NABARD chairman also praised the State government’s ambitious Kaleshwaram project which, according to him, has transformed the parched fields of Telangana into lush green fields akin to those in Konaseema of Andhra Pradesh. 

Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar urged the NABARD to initiate measures to open more processing units, which will help in increase the income sources of farmers. 

Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar urged the Karimnagar DCCB to win over the confidence of the customers and to provide services for the economic empowerment of all sections of society.

KRIBHCO chairman and International Cooperative Alliance-Asia Pacific president Dr Chandra Pal Singh Yadav stressed on the need to strengthen the rural economy by strengthening the PACS. 

