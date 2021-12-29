STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Owaisi-Midhani junction flyover opened in Hyderabad, named after Abdul Kalam

The 1.36-km-long flyover was built with an estimated budget of Rs 63 crore under the Strategic Road Development Programme.

Published: 29th December 2021 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the APJ Abdul Kalam flyover that was inaugurated on Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021

A view of the APJ Abdul Kalam flyover that was inaugurated on Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021. (Photo | EPS, Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s new Owaisi-Midhani junction flyover which was opened to the general public on Tuesday will be named after APJ Abdul Kalam. After inaugurating the flyover, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao announced the same.

“We have decided to name it after former president Abdul Kalam. Small tribute to a great man who worked at DRDO and also lived in the neighbourhood for over a decade,” Rama Rao tweeted.

The flyover was inaugurated by Rama Rao in the presence of Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and MIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi on Tuesday.

The 1.36-km-long flyover was built with an estimated budget of Rs 63 crore under the Strategic Road Development Programme. The flyover is expected to decongest traffic at Owaisi Hospital junction and Midhani junction, and will be of great use to people whose offices are located in DRDO, DRDL and ASL. 

The flyover will also regulate traffic in the Old City, especially at Chandrayangutta. The flyover ends around 500 metre from the Owaisi Hospital junction. It will connect the Eastern part of the city and the Old City. A substantial reduction in pollution and noise levels is also expected. 

The GHMC spent another Rs 9 crore for land acquisition, Rs 5 crore for utilities shifting and Rs 3 crore for TSSPDCL cable shifting for the flyover.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Owaisi Junction flyover KTR Hyderabad roads Telangana government Strategic Road Development Programme
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Anti-Covid pill to be rolled out shortly; 8 vaccines, 4 treatments now in India's arsenal
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
Chennai Police bans New Year's Eve celebrations in the wake of Omicron threat
Supreme Court.
Insurer can’t deny claim citing existing illness: Supreme Court on health policies
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
MP collector holds back own salary over high number of unaddressed public complaints 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp