Owaisi-Midhani junction flyover opened in Hyderabad, named after Abdul Kalam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s new Owaisi-Midhani junction flyover which was opened to the general public on Tuesday will be named after APJ Abdul Kalam. After inaugurating the flyover, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao announced the same.

“We have decided to name it after former president Abdul Kalam. Small tribute to a great man who worked at DRDO and also lived in the neighbourhood for over a decade,” Rama Rao tweeted.

A short video on the just inaugurated Owaisi-Midhai Junction flyover built under #SRDP by #GHMC



We have decided to name it after Hon’ble former president APJ Abdul Kalam Ji



Small tribute a great man who worked at DRDO & also lived in the neighbourhood for over a decade pic.twitter.com/XgS5f6wUXo — KTR (@KTRTRS) December 28, 2021

The flyover was inaugurated by Rama Rao in the presence of Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and MIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi on Tuesday.

The 1.36-km-long flyover was built with an estimated budget of Rs 63 crore under the Strategic Road Development Programme. The flyover is expected to decongest traffic at Owaisi Hospital junction and Midhani junction, and will be of great use to people whose offices are located in DRDO, DRDL and ASL.

The flyover will also regulate traffic in the Old City, especially at Chandrayangutta. The flyover ends around 500 metre from the Owaisi Hospital junction. It will connect the Eastern part of the city and the Old City. A substantial reduction in pollution and noise levels is also expected.

The GHMC spent another Rs 9 crore for land acquisition, Rs 5 crore for utilities shifting and Rs 3 crore for TSSPDCL cable shifting for the flyover.