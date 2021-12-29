STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 544 crore transferred to Telangana farmers towards Rythu Bandhu scheme

Presently, 66.61 lakh farmers have been registered under the Rythu Bandhu scheme, which covers 152.91 lakh acres, for which the State government would be releasing Rs 7,645 crore in total.

Published: 29th December 2021

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rythu Bandhu input financial assistance of Rs 544.15 crore has been deposited in the accounts of 18,12,656 farmers on Tuesday, under the eighth phase of the scheme’s implementation for Rabi 2021-22 season.

Presently, 66.61 lakh farmers have been registered under the scheme, which covers 152.91 lakh acres, for which the State government would be releasing Rs 7,645 crore in total. Out of them, 94,000 farmers have Recognition of Forest Rights (ROFR) pattas to the extent of 3.05 lakh acres.

The State government claims that by the end of eight phases, Rs 50,000 crore would have been spent on the scheme.

