Hyderabad techie puts up wife pic as DP, falls prey to blackmailer

A software engineer, who lovingly put up a photo of his wife’s on his WhatsApp DP, was in for a rude shock when a cyber scamster morphed the same into a nude image and demanded money.

Published: 29th December 2021 08:58 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A software engineer, who lovingly put up a photo of his wife’s on his WhatsApp DP, was in for a rude shock when a cyber scamster morphed the same into a nude image and demanded money.

The techie, who is a resident of Chilkalguda, went to the police when the fraudster refused to be satisfied with a sum of Rs 1 lakh. He then approached the cybercrime police. 

According to the police, “The complainant received a WhatsApp link. When he clicked on it, he realised it comprised pictures of call girls, the rates for each woman and time slots. The techie declined the offer saying he was not interested. The sender then threatened him saying that he had already opened the link and seen the pictures. The scamster demanded that the techie pay but the latter refused to pay a penny.” 

The sender of the link then proceeded to save the WhatsApp profile photo of the victim. The blackmailer morphed the wife’s photo into a nude one and sent the same back to the victim. The complainant was threatened saying the picture would be circulated on social media.

The victim, whose wife is currently in the US, sent the money to the offender through Google Pay which is linked to his wife’s bank account. 

