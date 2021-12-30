STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BP Acharya’s quash petition adjourned

CBI counsel informed the Telangana High Court that Acharya has been filing petitions to drag the cases and waste the court's precious time.

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Counsel for Central Bureau of Investigation informed the Telangana High Court that one of the accused in illegal assets case against Jagan, BP Acharya has been filing petitions to drag the cases and wasting the court’s precious time. 

He filed a petition in the High Court challenging the decision of CBI taking into cognisance the chargesheet in 2021, after the Central government gave its nod to probe the bureaucrat’s actions, under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Counsel for CBI K Surender informed the High Court that the CBI Court has taken this decision after considering all issues. After hearing the CBI counsel, Justice Ujwal Bhuyan adjourned the case hearing to January 3, 2022, and said the court would hear the petitioner’s arguments on the next date of hearing.

