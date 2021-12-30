GO 317 violating Adivasi rights, says Telangana BJP MP Soyam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MP Soyam Bapu Rao has urged Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to strike down GO 317 issued by the state government to organise local cadre and regulation of direct recruitment, claiming it was in violation of the constitutional protection given to Schedule V areas.

Bapu Rao and leaders of tribal organisations called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. They submitted a representation claiming that cases pertaining to Land Transfer Regulations in Agency areas were being delayed due to the negligent attitude of the ITDA project officers and district Collectors.

The BJP MP stated that forest, revenue and police officials were harassing Adivasis instead of taking action against non-tribals and migrants who had occupied a large extent of land in Agency areas.

He stated that despite the High Court directing the state government in October, 2021 to safeguard the interests of STs taking suitable measures as per the Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Passbooks Act of 2020, 60 per cent of Adivasis had not received pattadar passbooks in Agency areas.

In view of these issues affecting the tribals adversely, the representatives urged Tamilisai Soundararajan to constitute a committee with tribal MP/MLAs and senior officials, to safeguard the interests of Adivasis.