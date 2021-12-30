STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bandi Sanjay's Praja Sangrama Yatra hit by Omicron hurdle

The yatra was supposed to resume on November 21, after the successful conclusion of the first phase on October 2.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A shadow hangs over BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Praja Sangrama Yatra with the State government imposing restrictions on rallies and public meetings owing to Omicron fears.

The yatra was supposed to resume on November 21, after the successful conclusion of the first phase on October 2. 

It was initially postponed to December 15 due to the MLC elections and then again due to the winter session of Parliament. Just as the party was going to schedule it again, the State government has imposed restrictions till January 2. 

According to Dr. G Manohar Reddy, BJP’s Padayatra Pramukh, the party has been following a wait-and-watch approach in view of Omicron fears. 

Based on the State government’s decision after January 2, Manohar Reddy said the next steps would be planned. As of now, the plan is to resume the padayatra after Sankranti. 

However, whether it would be a 20-day padayatra with a 10-day gap every month, or a 40-day padayatra with a month’s gap to enable Sanjay Kumar to work on party activities during breaks, is still deliberated upon. The second phase of the padayatra is being planned in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district. 

