Send teachers’ pleas to government, Telangana HC directs District Educational Officers

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday asked District Educational Officers to forward the representations and appeals by teachers to the state government which should examine the cases afresh and reconsider them based on seniority, medical grounds and any other grievances in respect of transfers.

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili of the Telangana High Court, while disposing of the batch petitions filed by several teachers to consider their representations on seniority, medical and spouse cases while transfers were being made, gave time to the government till December 30, to complete the entire exercise.

After hearing the petitioners, Justice Shavil said that it should be done in accordance with the guidelines set out in the appendix in GO 317 issued on December 6.

The counsel for one of the petitioners contended that his client was not considered as per the seniority list apart from the fact that he was suffering from cancer.

As per Clause 22 of the appendix appended to GO 317, special cases may be accommodated as far as possible regardless of seniority on submission or uploading of the required documentary evidence in support of their claim.

He contended that though cancer has been included among the diseases for consideration, it was not done. Even his seniority or medical grounds were not considered. Therefore, his client's case should be reconsidered, the counsel argued.

Transfers should be as per GO3, insists Revanth

HYDERABAD: Demanding the withdrawal of the latest guidelines being adopted for transfers of teachers, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy urged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to hold a discussion with protesting unions and understand their grievances.

In an open letter to the CM on Wednesday, he demanded that transfers be made as per the GO3 and the creation of supernumerary posts for juniors. He also demanded an immediate repeal of GO 317 which was issued for allotment of staff to new local cadre, earlier this month.

Seeking fresh guidelines, Revanth opined that the present allotment and transfers being made by the state government had caused mental agony to employees and teachers.