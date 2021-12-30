STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Send teachers’ pleas to government, Telangana HC directs District Educational Officers

The court told the government to examine the cases afresh and reconsider them based on seniority, medical grounds and any other grievances in respect of transfers.

Published: 30th December 2021 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday asked District Educational Officers to forward the representations and appeals by teachers to the state government which should examine the cases afresh and reconsider them based on seniority, medical grounds and any other grievances in respect of transfers.

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili of the Telangana High Court, while disposing of the batch petitions filed by several teachers to consider their representations on seniority, medical and spouse cases while transfers were being made, gave time to the government till December 30, to complete the entire exercise.

After hearing the petitioners, Justice Shavil said that it should be done in accordance with the guidelines set out in the appendix in GO 317 issued on December 6.

The counsel for one of the petitioners contended that his client was not considered as per the seniority list apart from the fact that he was suffering from cancer. 

As per Clause 22 of the appendix appended to GO 317, special cases may be accommodated as far as possible regardless of seniority on submission or uploading of the required documentary evidence in support of their claim.

He contended that though cancer has been included among the diseases for consideration, it was not done. Even his seniority or medical grounds were not considered. Therefore, his client's case should be reconsidered, the counsel argued. 

Transfers should be as per GO3, insists Revanth  

HYDERABAD: Demanding the withdrawal of the latest guidelines being adopted for transfers of teachers, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy urged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to hold a discussion with protesting unions and understand their grievances.

In an open letter to the CM on Wednesday, he demanded that transfers be made as per the GO3 and the creation of supernumerary posts for juniors. He also demanded an immediate repeal of GO 317 which was issued for allotment of staff to new local cadre, earlier this month.

Seeking fresh guidelines, Revanth opined that the present allotment and transfers being made by the state government had caused mental agony to employees and teachers. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court Telangana teachers transfers Telangana government Telangana DEOs
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp