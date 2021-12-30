STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar lauds tree culture lab at Kanha

Visiting the Tissue Culture Lab at Kanha Shanti Vanam in Rangareddy district, Tomar said he realized that endangered tree species could be saved and developed besides creating employment.

Published: 30th December 2021 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar, on Wednesday, inaugurated Heartfulness Tree Conservation Centre, a modern tissue culture laboratory to help propagate critically endangered plant and tree species, at Kanha Shanti Vanam in Nandigama mandal of Rangareddy district. 

The laboratory will grow plantlets at the ashram, a good share of which, will also be supplied across the country to the forestry department, NGOs and other plantation bodies that are involved with afforestation in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Tomar said that after meeting Heartfulness spiritual head Kamlesh D Patel (Daaji) and visiting the tissue culture lab, he realized that endangered tree species could be saved. These could be developed, creating employment and leading to a revolution in agriculture. 

“Whoever visits Kanha Shanti Vanam will surely be inspired. It will be of great help to the country and environment if the learnings of the centre are used further. I wish everyone should visit and witness the great initiatives being implemented here,” he suggested.

The centre has a 5,000 sq ft facility with 10,000 cleanroom technology, 15,00,000 annual sapling production capacity and infrastructure with tissue culture processes, being overseen by a team of experts from India and Israel. 

At least five endangered species are being propagated at the rate of 1.5- 2 lakh saplings per year, per variety, by the centre. 

The raw material is being obtained from native locations of the endangered species with the help of the forest department. 

Elite plant materials are obtained from fields of Kerala, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and elsewhere, wherein the desired plants are tagged for future use.

“Our proprietary medical knowledge is also plant-driven and trees have always been given their due as revered species in most parts of the country. Safeguarding them is only a minuscule effort in the right direction for the benefit of our future generations and the overall ecosystem,” said Daaji. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar Kanha Shanti Vanam
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp