V Hanumantha Rao scoffs at Bandi Sanjay over jobs deeksha

Published: 30th December 2021 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Recalling the “unfulfilled promise” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had promised to create 2 crore jobs before coming to power, senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao ridiculed the recent deeksha by BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar aimed at pressuring the TRS government to release job notifications. 

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan, he said that the BJP-led Central government, rather than increasing the scope for government jobs, was slowly privatising some important PSUs. “If we stop fighting for the interests of the nation, the current government will even sell crucial infrastructure meant for defence development like DRDL,” he opined. 

He urged Congress leaders to resolve their differences by organising a Political Affairs Committee meeting. “I am writing a letter to AICC in-charge (TS), Manickam Tagore and PCC chief A Revanth Reddy to resolve matters within the organisation,” he added. 

TAGS
V Hanumantha Rao Telangana Congress Telangana Congress leadership Telangana BJP Bandi Sanjay
